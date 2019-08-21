$3,000 raised for the Lyndon Station VFW at benefit

A benefit was held for the Lyndon Station VFW where a donation of $2,600 was presented on Aug. 10 at Pines Seasonal Camp-Resort. The Veterans also brought in an additional $397 at the benefit. The benefit included a bags tournament, a chicken wing and side dish contest, a DJ, raffle, food and prizes. Pictured, from left, are Lee Churchill, Amy Luxton, Ron Finnegan, Bill Burns, Jerry Roggey, Clifford Blemon, Kenny Briggs, Dennis Mafucci, and Willow Yohn.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)