Beginning Jan. 10, 2020, and running weekly, for six consecutive weeks, through Feb. 14, 2020, Extension Columbia and Sauk Counties will host the “Raising a Thinking Child” Program, RTC, for those area residents. The educational program will be held online for those wishing to participate in the programming.
The program is an evidence based, two hours each week for six weeks, education program for parents and caregivers of children ages 4-7 years of age. Parents will learn and practice skills in class, then use a workbook at home to teach and practice the same skills with their children. The program teaches social–emotional and problem–solving skills to both parents for use with their children. Outcomes include skill development and positive behavior change.
Parents report an increase in how frequently they use new parenting behaviors and strategies after completing the program, commenting that they are more patient and understanding. Children also learn and use new pro-social behaviors by the end of the series and parents have commented that their child is better at showing emotions and communication.
You have free articles remaining.
The series helps guide parents and caregivers through common issues like temper tantrums, conflicts with siblings, friends or classmates, interrupting or impulsive behavior, or listening problems through communication and problem solving. The series helps parents and caregivers guide children through solving problems and daily conflicts, considering the feelings of others, and managing common challenges independently.
For registration, call 608-742-9684, or 608-355-3250, email amanda.coorough@wisc.edu, or visit columbia.extension.wisc.edu/family-living/raising-a-thinking-child, or sauk.extension.wisc.edu/family-living/raising-a-thinking-child.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)