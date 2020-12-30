 Skip to main content
RAMC begins vaccinating staff
Reedsburg Area Medical Center received COVID-19 vaccines and began vaccinating health care personnel as part of this first phase on Christmas Eve day. Jennifer Horkan, director of Respiratory Therapy received the first COVID-19 vaccine, administered by retired registered nurse Beverly Hoege.

Hoege organized a group of retired registered nurses to lead the administration of this important vaccine. It is expected that tenants and residents of Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center will begin receiving the vaccine the first week of January.

