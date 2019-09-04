RAMC Community Pharmacy celebrates four years

Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s Community Pharmacy celebrated four years of serving Reedsburg and the surrounding communities on Aug. 26. The staff looks forward to many more years of great pharmacy service. Pictured, from front left, are Becky Emery, Jacy Wolfe, Renee Mead; back left, Jeff Sveum, Lindsay Harris, Briana Schroeder, and Sharon McGrath.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)