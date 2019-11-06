RAMC completes extensive breastfeeding training

All birth center nurses at Reedsburg Area Medical Center completed an extensive breastfeeding training course. This training improved the nurses skills so that they are better able to support infant nutrition. Pictured is lactation consultant, Jan Hasler, RAMC's international board certified lactation consultant meeting with new mom, Heather Anstett and her baby, Logan. Logan was born Oct. 22, 2019, at RAMC, weighing 9 pounds 14 ounces, and was 22 inches long.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)