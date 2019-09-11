RAMC donates $11,248 for two new patient lift systems

On Aug. 28, partners of Reedsburg Area Medical Center treasurer, Emily Herritz, along with partners executive board, donated $11,248 to Lindy Fabry, multicare center director, for two patient lift systems in the medical/surgical unit. This patient-room lift system is designed to make lifting and moving non-ambulatory patients safer for both patients and staff. This motorized rail system extends throughout the room and into the bathroom. Pictured, from left, are Emily Herritz, Lindy Fabry, Chris Weihing, Phyllis Thieding, Ardell Albers, Monica Liegel, and Lou Pugh.
