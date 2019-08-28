RAMC donates $5,000 to Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club

On Aug. 23, the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation board of directors donated $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Reedsburg. Pictured, from front left, are Joan Roehling, Jim Schweich, Megan Schumann, Tim Becker, and Lucinda Erbs. Pictured, from back left, are Terry Geyman, Pete Lichte, Dale Turner, and Laura Colt. Not pictured are Chris Bjorklund and Kevin Helmeid.
