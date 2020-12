Team Reedsburg Area Medical Center shared their giving spirit by supporting the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry on Dec. 9. The Sunshine Team coordinated the efforts of members who collected and donated an entire truckload of non-perishable food items and raised $912 for the pantry. RAMC is running an internal 12 Days of Giving event where, as team members give back, those who participate have the opportunity to win prizes.