RAMC holds Tree of Lights fundraiser
Partners of Reedsburg Area Medical Center offers the opportunity to pay tribute to those that hold a special place in your life by purchasing a gift of education on the Tree of Lights. This tree stands in the lobby of RAMC during the holiday season and is decorated with ornaments and lights that honor, remember or salute our friends and loved ones.

Lights can be purchased at the hospital’s Information Desk for just $5. All funds raised by the Tree of Lights campaign are used to support partners of RAMC’s scholarship fund. Since 1974, this fund has continued to award more than $5,000 in yearly scholarships to local students pursuing careers in healthcare.
To purchase lights, visit ramchealth.com/scholarship, or stop at RAMC’s Information Desk, or at the hospital gift Shop.
