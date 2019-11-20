{{featured_button_text}}
RAMC honors employee and volunteer veterans

Reedsburg Area Medical Center recognized employees and volunteer veterans on Veterans Day Nov. 11 for their service and sacrifice to our country.

 CHRIS WEIHING/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.