RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offer the flu vaccine.

The clinics are from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Ridgeview Heights Fusch Community Center, 2090 Ridgeview Drive, Reedsburg, located behind the Medical Center.

Schedule your appointment online at signupgenius.com/go/5080945aaad29a5fa7-ramc4 or call 608-524-8611 for scheduling assistance.

Unable to attend one of our special clinics? No problem! We are offering COVID-19 vaccines, additional doses and the Pfizer booster at RAMC Community and Viking Pharmacies. Advanced appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcomed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following populations receive the Pfizer booster dose. For patients who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the CDC is still reviewing data.

The Pfizer booster dose is recommended for people age 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings, at least six months after their Pfizer second dose; people age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions, at least six months after their Pfizer second dose.