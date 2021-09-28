RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offer the flu vaccine.
The clinics are from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Ridgeview Heights Fusch Community Center, 2090 Ridgeview Drive, Reedsburg, located behind the Medical Center.
Schedule your appointment online at signupgenius.com/go/5080945aaad29a5fa7-ramc4 or call 608-524-8611 for scheduling assistance.
Unable to attend one of our special clinics? No problem! We are offering COVID-19 vaccines, additional doses and the Pfizer booster at RAMC Community and Viking Pharmacies. Advanced appointments preferred but walk-ins are welcomed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following populations receive the Pfizer booster dose. For patients who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the CDC is still reviewing data.
The Pfizer booster dose is recommended for people age 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings, at least six months after their Pfizer second dose; people age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions, at least six months after their Pfizer second dose.
People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer second dose, based on their individual benefits and risks; and people age 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer second dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
To determine when you received your second dose, refer to your vaccine card or visit the Wisconsin Immunization Registry at dhfswir.org/PR/clientSearch.do?language=en&fbclid=IwAR2F_y3BJ3k-aSGqg8R6DpqAQndTVOIRfMVxE9Vvq8z9HjARE5pwJGEtwyM.
For more information, visit ramchealth.com.