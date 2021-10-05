 Skip to main content
RAMC hosts vaccine clinics
RAMC hosts vaccine clinics

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will host two clinics for COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses and the Pfizer booster. These clinics will also offer the flu vaccine.

The clinics are from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 and noon to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ridgeview Heights Fusch Community Center, 2090 Ridgeview Drive, Reedsburg, located behind the Medical Center.

Schedule an appointment online at signupgenius.com/go/5080945aaad29a5fa7-ramc4 or call 608-524-8611 for scheduling assistance.

To determine when you received the second dose, refer to your vaccine card or visit the Wisconsin Immunization Registry at dhfswir.org/PR/clientSearch.do?language=en&fbclid=IwAR2F_y3BJ3k-aSGqg8R6DpqAQndTVOIRfMVxE9Vvq8z9HjARE5pwJGEtwyM.

For more information, visit ramchealth.com.

