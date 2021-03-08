RAMC launches COVID-19 vaccination waiting list

Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s online COVID-19 vaccination waiting list sign up is now available at ramchealth.com for currently eligible groups, frontline health care personnel, residents of long-term care, police and fire personnel, correctional staff, adults ages 65 and older, educators and child care, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.