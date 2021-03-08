RAMC launches COVID-19 vaccination waiting list

Reedsburg Area Medical Center’s online COVID-19 vaccination waiting list sign up is now available at ramchealth.com for currently eligible groups, frontline health care personnel, residents of long-term care, police and fire personnel, correctional staff, adults ages 65 and older, educators and child care, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.
For a complete list of eligible groups visit dhs.wisconsin.gov.
Interested individuals do not need to be an RAMC patient to sign up on the waiting list. RAMC staff will call to schedule an appointment.