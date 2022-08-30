 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAMC merges with Worksite Wellness Center

Reedsburg Area Medical Center has merged with Worksite Wellness Center, according to an Aug. 22 press release.

Founded by Rodney Hahn, WWC has been a staple in the Reedsburg area since 2005, providing health and wellness care services to area employers and community members. Some of the services provided include occupational business health and medical care.

“I am proud of what we have built with Worksite Wellness Center over the years. With our relationship with RAMC, we are pooling together our strengths and that will only help both of us improve, resulting in the best possible product we can offer. This is a move to improve and we have already experienced this. RAMC’s commitment of allowing us our continued autonomy benefits everyone,’ Hahn said.

“Clearly, they have built an extremely well respected business serving the health care needs of area businesses as well as their families and the general public. This will certainly continue to grow and expand,” said Bob Van Meeteren, RAMC president/CEO.

For more information, call 608-768-3333.

