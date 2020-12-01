RAMC now offers acupuncture

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers acupuncture through its Massage Therapy Department. Cory Schultz holds a master of science in oriental medicine, is a Wisconsin Licensed Acupuncturist and has been practicing Acupuncture since 2017.

Acupuncture has been used successfully for thousands of years with extensive studies relating to musculoskeletal pain, headaches, and symptoms related to cancer treatments. Acupuncture is a holistic therapy that uses tiny, sterile needles to restore health and balance and takes an “entire body” approach to health, meaning the practice views health as an interconnected whole, and no one issue can be assessed separately from the others.