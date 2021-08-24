 Skip to main content
RAMC offers financing program
Reedsburg Area Medical Center will launch a new program to assist patients with paying their RAMC bills through a partnership with bank-backed iVita Financial. The program will allow for interest-free financing and flexible payment options to relieve the burden of medical expenses.

A patient-friendly lending solution is a line of credit developed to aid patients with medical expenses with zero interest or additional fees. The application is completed online with the assistance of RAMC’s financial services team and credit decisions are made within minutes. Applying for the line of credit does not affect the patient’s credit score - terms and conditions apply.

For more information, call the financial services team at 608-768-6255.

