RAMC offers new vaccine sites

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will offer COVID-19 vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday at three locations in Reedsburg. Scheduled appointments are preferred to ensure vaccine availability, however, walk-ins are welcome.

RAMC Viking Pharmacy located inside Viking Village Foods, 150 Viking Drive. Call 608-524-6868.

RAMC Community Pharmacy, located inside RAMC Physicians Group, 1900 N. Dewey Ave. Call 608-524-6177.

RAMC Physicians Group, 1900 N Dewey Ave., during visits with a provider with the second dose at either of the pharmacy locations, scheduled for your convenience. COVID-19 vaccine only appointments are not being scheduled at RAMC Physicians Group.

Two special clinics will be offered for ages 12 and older on Tuesday and Thursday at RAMC Viking Pharmacy located inside Viking Village Foods, 150 Viking Drive. As times may change, for these two special clinics, sign up directly at ramchealth.com/vaccine.

Anyone who has already received their first vaccine at the Fusch Community Center location will return to the Fusch Center for the second dose unless contacted by RAMC.

There is no cost to you to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.