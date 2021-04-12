RAMC offers online vaccine appointments

Reedsburg Area Medical Center now offers online scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone age 16 years and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Use the online self-scheduling tool at ramchealth.com/patients-visitors/covid-19-vaccine. Patients can view available appointment dates and times and choose the vaccine brand, as available. Pfizer is authorized for those ages 16 and older and Moderna is authorized for those 18 and older. Parental consent is required for anyone younger than 18 years of age at the time of vaccination.

If there are no appointments available, check back often as updates to appointment availability are based on the amount of vaccine received. Anyone can schedule an appoint, no need to be an RAMC patient to receive the vaccine, and it’s free.