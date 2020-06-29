RAMC offers summer training program
Reedsburg Area Medical Center offers a free summer training program for kids entering grades 5-8. Instructors are licensed RAMC physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, athletic trainers, and certified strength & conditioning specialists. They will teach how to train smarter and how to avoid injuries. The program is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 7 and ending Aug. 6 behind Webb Middle School or in the school gym, 707 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg, weather permitting.

Program Goals

• Enhance the athlete’s performance

• Promote proper off-season training

• Prevent injuries

• Teach proper jumping and landing techniques

• Decrease knee landing forces

• Increase skills through speed, agility and plyometric drills

Applications must be received by July 7 and mailed to RAMC Rehab Services, 2000 North Dewey Ave., Reedsburg, WI 53959, or fax to 608-524-6196, or email pcarlin@ramchealth.org.

For more information, call 608-768-6120.

