RAMC offers summer training program

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Reedsburg Area Medical Center offers a free summer training program for kids entering grades 5-8. Instructors are licensed RAMC physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, athletic trainers, and certified strength & conditioning specialists. They will teach how to train smarter and how to avoid injuries. The program is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 7 and ending Aug. 6 behind Webb Middle School or in the school gym, 707 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg, weather permitting.