RAMC offers summer training program

Reedsburg Area Medical Center offers a free summer training program for kids entering grades 5-8. Instructors are licensed RAMC physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, athletic trainers, and certified strength & conditioning specialists. They will teach how to train smarter and how to avoid injuries. The program is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 7 and ending Aug. 6 behind Webb Middle School or in the school gym, 707 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg, weather permitting.
Program Goals
• Enhance the athlete’s performance
• Promote proper off-season training
• Prevent injuries
• Teach proper jumping and landing techniques
• Decrease knee landing forces
• Increase skills through speed, agility and plyometric drills
Applications must be received by July 7 and mailed to RAMC Rehab Services, 2000 North Dewey Ave., Reedsburg, WI 53959, or fax to 608-524-6196, or email pcarlin@ramchealth.org.
For more information, call 608-768-6120.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!