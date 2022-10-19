 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAMC places 47th in ‘Best Places to Work’

RAMC places 47th in 'Best Places to Work'

Reedsburg Area Medical Center was ranked number 47 in the nation among health care providers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program on Sept. 29. From left, Christina Catterson, Carla Mercer, Andrea Miller, Emily Seideman, Jessica Good, Russ Lankey, Teresa Field, Ryan Bohen, Toni Jensen, Whitnee Noble.

 CAROL LANKEY

Reedsburg Area Medical Center was ranked number 47 in the nation among health care providers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program on Sept. 29. This is the second time RAMC made the list, having been named in 2020.

Health care leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital. “At RAMC every single one of our team members are valued, heard and respected,” said Bob Van Meeteren, RAMC president/CEO. “Our organization remains steadfast in our commitment to our team members, the patients we serve and our community.”

The complete list of winners is available at modernhealthcare.com/bestplacestowork or visit ramchealth.com.

