RAMC raises $1,075 during Helping Hands fundraiser

Reedsburg Area Medical Center celebrated respiratory care week by holding two fundraisers for Helping Hands by collecting donations of underwear and socks for children. On Oct. 23, each RAMC employee who donated underwear or made a cash donation received a free bowl of soup and/or ice cream. On Oct. 24, each employee who donated $5 was able to wear a favorite sports team attire. The event collected 76 packages of underwear, 216 pairs of socks and $1,075 making the event a success. Pictured, from left, are Terri Langer, Ashley Leichtman, Victoria Houghtling, and Jennifer Horkan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)