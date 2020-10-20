 Skip to main content
RAMC recognized as one of the Best Places to Work
 TAMMY BECKER Contributed

Reedsburg Area Medical Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Not only did RAMC rank No. 43 in the entire nation, they finished No. 1 in the State of Wisconsin for providers/facilities.

“Being one of only two facilities in Wisconsin to achieve this designation is an honor and privilege,” said Bob Van Meeteren, RAMC president and CEO. “This recognition is a true testament to Team RAMC and their constant and steadfast dedication to going beyond the expected each and every day. This pandemic has been a test of constant change, and our team members have always adapted, giving their all to serve.”

This award identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all winners in the Oct. 12 issue.

