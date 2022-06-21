RAMC recognized as one of the Best Places to Work

“I am so honored for RAMC to have earned this designation again, after having received it the first time in 2020.” said Bob Van Meeteren, Reedsburg Area Medical Center president/CEO. “There is no denying these last couple of years have been incredibly trying. Our team members have and continue to be, challenged more than ever before. Their energy, drive and commitment to our patients is unsurpassed and I could not be more proud to be part of this team. I also want to take this moment to thank the communities we serve. We are honored to be part of this community and to serve those who choose our organization as their medical home. We are committed to continue listening to our customers and grow in services as the needs of our communities grow. We listen and we hear you. Our relationships with our communities is sacred and we will never take your support for granted.”