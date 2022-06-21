RAMC recognized as one of the Best Places to Work

Reedsburg Area Medical Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at modernhealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with their Oct. 3 issue.
“I am so honored for RAMC to have earned this designation again, after having received it the first time in 2020.” said Bob Van Meeteren, Reedsburg Area Medical Center president/CEO. “There is no denying these last couple of years have been incredibly trying. Our team members have and continue to be, challenged more than ever before. Their energy, drive and commitment to our patients is unsurpassed and I could not be more proud to be part of this team. I also want to take this moment to thank the communities we serve. We are honored to be part of this community and to serve those who choose our organization as their medical home. We are committed to continue listening to our customers and grow in services as the needs of our communities grow. We listen and we hear you. Our relationships with our communities is sacred and we will never take your support for granted.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on Sept. 29 in Nashville, Tennessee.