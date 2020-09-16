RAMC to hold blood drive Sept. 25

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAMC is partnering with the American Red Cross for blood donations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 in the specialty center’s lower level exercise room at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, 2000 N. Dewey Ave., Reedsburg.

While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are acceptable. For the safety of everyone masks will be required, donors will be screened at RAMC’s entrance doors and again when donors enter the donation room.

Save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. All donors at this drive will receive a free Covid-19 antibody test, a free haircut from Sports Clips and a free donor shirt. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.

For appointments, call 1-800-733-2767, or 608-768-6245, or visit redcrossblood.org.