The Reedsburg Area Medical Center will hold a grand opening of Reminisce Adult Day Services beginning Oct. 28 at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center, 2350 N. Dewey Avenue, Reedsburg. Reminisce Adult Day Services is the ideal solution for seniors who need assistance but would like to continue living at home. Services are designed to provide the high quality social, nutritional and daily living services a loved one needs in a safe, supportive and stimulating environment.
An open house will be held from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. Light refreshments available.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call 608-524-6577, or email aretzlaff@ramchealth.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)