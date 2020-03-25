RAMC updates information regarding COVID-19

A team member in personal protective gear will greet every patient and visitor and ask screening questions and check temperatures. The hospital main entrance doors are locked until 7 a.m. For emergencies, go to the emergency room.

New inpatient visitor restrictions are as follows: Adult inpatients, no inpatient visitors allowed except for symptom-free healthcare decision maker or symptom-free visitors for end of life situations. Pediatric inpatients, one symptom-free visitor allowed. Obstetric “Birth Center” inpatients, one symptom-free visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Patients with respiratory symptoms coming for outpatient lab services at the hospital from 7-10 a.m. on Saturdays will be asked to return after 10 a.m. to be screened in the medical screening tent prior to receiving lab services.

The Sunshine Café, located inside of the hospital, will only accept call in 608-768-6126 and pick up orders between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Due to the shortage of supply, any patient who has metered dose inhalers or inhaled respiratory medications prescribed should bring them to appointments. The wound care clinic has been relocated to the first floor of the Specialty Group building. These patients are to enter in the main hospital entrance.

Emergency Room