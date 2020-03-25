RAMC updates information regarding COVID-19

RAMC updates info on COVID-19
Physicians Group including Walk-In Care
Patients should use the main hospital entrance, as the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Physicians Group parking lot entrance off North Dewey Avenue will be closed. A staff member will greet each car. Those with respiratory symptoms will proceed to and park at a special medical screening tent.
Those without respiratory symptoms seeking Walk-In Care, Community Pharmacy and patients with appointments will be greeted and then proceed to the Physicians Group entrance to be screened.
For clinic appointments, one, symptom-free support person may accompany the following: cognitively disabled patient; physically impaired patient; patient who is a minor. RAMC have a limited supply of covid-19 test kits as they are rationed by the state.
Until further notice, RAMC Physicians Group will not be open for primary care appointments on Saturdays. Walk–In Care Clinic, located inside RAMC Physicians Group, remains open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Until further notice, the laboratory in the Physicians Group will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The hospital laboratory Saturday hours remain the same 7 a.m. to noon.
Hospital
A team member in personal protective gear will greet every patient and visitor and ask screening questions and check temperatures. The hospital main entrance doors are locked until 7 a.m. For emergencies, go to the emergency room.
New inpatient visitor restrictions are as follows: Adult inpatients, no inpatient visitors allowed except for symptom-free healthcare decision maker or symptom-free visitors for end of life situations. Pediatric inpatients, one symptom-free visitor allowed. Obstetric “Birth Center” inpatients, one symptom-free visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay.
Patients with respiratory symptoms coming for outpatient lab services at the hospital from 7-10 a.m. on Saturdays will be asked to return after 10 a.m. to be screened in the medical screening tent prior to receiving lab services.
The Sunshine Café, located inside of the hospital, will only accept call in 608-768-6126 and pick up orders between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Due to the shortage of supply, any patient who has metered dose inhalers or inhaled respiratory medications prescribed should bring them to appointments. The wound care clinic has been relocated to the first floor of the Specialty Group building. These patients are to enter in the main hospital entrance.
Emergency Room
One symptom-free visitor. Exceptions may be considered for pediatric and end of life care so long as they are symptom-free.
Specialty Group
Enter through the main hospital entrance as the Specialty Group doors will be locked until further notice. For chemotherapy patients, call your nurse upon arrival at the Specialty Group.
Surgery Center
This entrance is locked until further notice. All surgery patients and their guests should enter through the main hospital entrance and will be screened.
RAMC Viking Pharmacy, located inside Viking Village Foods
Complimentary blood pressure and blood sugar screenings are suspended until further notice.
RAMC Community Pharmacy, located inside RAMC Physicians Group
Until further notice RAMC Community Pharmacy is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Hours remain the same from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays–Fridays.
Senior Life Center
Closed to outside visitors except for end-of-life situations as long as they are symptom-free.
