RAMC updates visitor policies

Reedsburg Area Medical Center has updated its visitor guidelines until further notice as follow:
- Hospital inpatients: No visitors are allowed. Exceptions made for end-of-life situations and pediatric patients so long as they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, other contagious conditions or have breathing treatments ordered.
- Hospital Birth Center patients: One symptom-free support person allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay.
- Clinic patients including Walk-In Care and hospital outpatient appointments: One symptom-free support person allowed for pediatric patients or those with special needs or needing assistance.
- Surgery Center: One symptom-free support person per patient. This support person is to remain the same for the duration of the patient’s stay, until discharge. The support person should remain in the patient’s room until the patient is discharged or provide a cell phone number to be contacted when the patient is ready for discharge. Surgery Center entrance remains locked. Enter through the hospital main entrance.
- Emergency Room: One symptom-free support person allowed. The visitor/support person will be asked to leave the patient room if aerolizing treatments are needed such as nebulizers, high amounts of oxygen and other devices to assist breathing. Exceptions may be considered for pediatric and end-of-life care.
- Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center: Closed to visitations except for certain compassionate care situations.
Staff are available to assist with virtual visits.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!