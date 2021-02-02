Ramthun speaks with Optimist Club

6:8’s co-director John Ramthun was guest speaker at the Sauk Prairie Optimist Zoom meeting on Jan. 20. He shared the COVID programs undertaken to assist people, COVID Financial Aid Relief for rent/mortgage, utilities, transportation, medical needs/insurance, phone and internet, and other. More than $60,000 of donations were distributed to those in need in the Sauk Prairie area. The highest area of relief, $43,202, was assistance for rent/mortgages.

Another large part of their work is the Circles program, reducing poverty. The Cliff Effect, the drop in supports that occur when earnings increase, is detrimental for those living in poverty. 6:8 has declared Jan. 25-31 as Sauk Prairie Poverty Reduction Week with funds raised going to the Circles program. There will be Round up at the Register locations, Culver’s will have Concretes for a Cause, Green Acres and the Gym Bar & Grill will donate 10% of sales on certain days, and there will be other specials, visit makingservicepersonal.org. A drive-thru SOUPer Bowl event on Jan. 31 and a virtual Trivia Night on Jan. 29 also are planned.