Ranch offers sleigh rides

Red Ridge Ranch, W4881 Highway 82, Mauston, will host horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides, trail rides and pony rides with three sleighs available for 10-15 people maximum per sleigh. The sleigh/wagon rides are 40 minutes and are pulled by a two-horse team. The type of ride depends on snow. Rides are $30 per person or $8 for kids age 5 and younger. Reservation is required, bring a camera. Guaranteed private tours also available for an additional $50.