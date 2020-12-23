 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ranch offers sleigh rides
comments

Ranch offers sleigh rides

{{featured_button_text}}

Red Ridge Ranch, W4881 Highway 82, Mauston, will host horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides, trail rides and pony rides with three sleighs available for 10-15 people maximum per sleigh. The sleigh/wagon rides are 40 minutes and are pulled by a two-horse team. The type of ride depends on snow. Rides are $30 per person or $8 for kids age 5 and younger. Reservation is required, bring a camera. Guaranteed private tours also available for an additional $50.

There will also be bonfires and hot chocolate. For more information or reservations, call 608-847-2273 or visit redridgeranch.com.

comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News