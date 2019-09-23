{{featured_button_text}}
Randolph Chamber donates $636 to pantry

Steve Oosterhouse presents a $636 check to Living Hope Food Pantry from the Randolph Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 16. Pictured are, from left, Jill Benson, Steve Katsma, Oosterhouse, Cindy Heller, Stu Mulder and Charlie Mulder.

 JILL BENSON/Contributed

Randolph Chamber donates $636 to pantry

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.