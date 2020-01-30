Randolph FFA receives $4K in grants

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation Supervised Agricultural Experience Grant committee awarded nearly $34,000 in grants to Wisconsin FFA members. A total of 47 members from 30 chapters will receive $33,712 to either start or advance their SAE projects, according to a Dec. 19 press release. The Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA members received $4,332.

The 2019 Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA Chapter Foundation SAE Grant recipients with sponsors include a Dairy SAE Grant sponsored by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin was awarded to Joseline Stringfield; the Grain Production SAE Grant sponsored by the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association was awarded to Jared Alan Bahr, Zachary Cupery and Owen Jones; Start-up SAE Grants sponsored by Paul and Kristen Gross was awarded to Jacob Gassner and the Start-up SAE Grants sponsored by BlueScope Buildings was awarded to Bryce Rataczak.