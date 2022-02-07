 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randolph students present ‘Alice in Wonderland’

  • 0
Alice and Cheshire Cat rehearse

Alice, played by Kamber Pekarske, and Cheshire Cat, by Deanna Feil, rehearse a scene Feb. 3 from "Alice in Wonderland" at Randolph High School. The play will be performed at the school.

 ADAM IVERSON/Contributed

RANDOLPH — The Randolph Theater Department will present the play “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19 at Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr., Randolph. Come watch the famous story of a girl who falls into a rabbit hole, featuring favorite characters like the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts.

General admission tickets are $5 each and reserved section tickets are $7 each. Tickets can be reserved ahead of time by calling the school at 920-326-2427; payment will be due the night of the performance. Tickets also available at the door.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Thor and Foster

PETS OF WEEK: Thor and Foster

Thor is a 5 ½-year-old dog. He is very sweet, fun loving and loves to go for walks. Thor is good with other dogs, is housetrained and neutered…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News