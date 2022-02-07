Randolph students present ‘Alice in Wonderland’

RANDOLPH — The Randolph Theater Department will present the play “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19 at Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr., Randolph. Come watch the famous story of a girl who falls into a rabbit hole, featuring favorite characters like the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts.
General admission tickets are $5 each and reserved section tickets are $7 each. Tickets can be reserved ahead of time by calling the school at 920-326-2427; payment will be due the night of the performance. Tickets also available at the door.