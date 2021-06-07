Ravenscroft joins Wisconsin Bankers Association Board

Dan Ravenscroft, president and CEO of Royal Bank, to serve a three-year term on the Wisconsin Bankers Association Board of Directors, according to a June 1 release. The WBA is the state’s largest financial industry trade association.

“It is a true honor to join this distinguished group of thought leaders in the community banking industry,” said Ravenscroft. “I look forward to working with the WBA Board of Directors to continue their deep-seated tradition of excellence and help propel the industry into the future.”

Ravenscroft is a Wisconsin native with more than 25 years of experience in the community banking industry. Since joining Royal Bank in 1996, Ravenscroft has served as an account representative, loan officer, branch manager then as regional vice president. In 2018, he was named Royal Bank’s president and CEO and serves on the bank’s advisory boards and its Board of Directors. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his finance degree from UW-Eau Claire.

Ravenscroft serves on the Independent Community Bankers of America Cyber and Data Security Committee and WBA Government Relations Committee. He has also served the Community Bankers of Wisconsin’s Building Our Leaders of Tomorrow and on the Federal Home Loan Bank Mortgage Partnership Finance Advisory Council.