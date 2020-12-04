Rayome joins beef group

Burkeland joins beef group

Collin Rayome of Portage is a new member of the American Angus Association as reported by Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with nearly 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information, keeps production records on individual animals and develops industry-leading selection tools for its members. These programs and services help members select and mate the best animals in their herds to produce quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

