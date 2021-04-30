Reading celebration goes virtual

Children and their families can celebrate the joys of reading with the Beaver Dam Community Library and co-sponsors Alpha Xi, the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, through a weeklong reading challenge during Children’s Book Week, May 3-10. Register online at cityofbeaverdam.beanstack.com or pick up a paper activity log at the library. While supplies last, all participating children will receive a baby shark-themed craft kit prepared by Alpha Xi.