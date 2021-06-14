Reading challenge offered for summer

JUNEAU — Youth in grades 1-8 may participate in the Summer Reading Challenge sponsored by Extension Dodge County, Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association, Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee, Dodge County Farm Bureau, and area businesses, for prizes at the Dodge County Fair.

Youth track reading progress and bring their record sheets to the Youth Building Office at the Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22 for a prize. Youth who read at least 15 books receive a coupon for a free malt at the fair. Those reading more books receive a bigger prize. Limit one per person. No need to be a 4-H member to participate.