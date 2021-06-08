MAYVILLE — The Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., hosts the Checkers TV: Reading Road Trip, a 13-week TV program available at mayville.lib.wi.us. The preview episode is currently available, with a new episode released weekly. Stop by the library to pick up a free Take-and-Make craft for each episode.
Reading Road Trip and craft offered
