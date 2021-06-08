 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reading Road Trip and craft offered
0 Comments

Reading Road Trip and craft offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE — The Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., hosts the Checkers TV: Reading Road Trip, a 13-week TV program available at mayville.lib.wi.us. The preview episode is currently available, with a new episode released weekly. Stop by the library to pick up a free Take-and-Make craft for each episode.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah resident doubles down
Community

Tomah resident doubles down

When Darrell Neitzel of Tomah donates blood, he makes a double red cell donation. This donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News