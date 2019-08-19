Real estate agency gives $400 to humane society

The Turning Point Realty team members presented the Columbia County Humane Society with a $400 donation for its annual cat and dog kennel sponsorship and to renew its benefactor membership on Aug. 13. Pictured are, from left, Sara Tredinnick, Casey Tomlinson, Juanita Tomlinson, Susan Bratcher, Shelley Miller, Carissa Spritka and Jacey Kessenich.
