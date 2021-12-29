JUNEAU — Dodge County first installment real estate taxes due Jan. 31.

All Dodge County 2021 tax bills were mailed in December for all municipalities except the city of Watertown. If you did not receive a tax bill, it can be downloaded and printed at co.dodge.wi.gov/home, click on “Land Information Search” at the top of the page to enter the county’s land and tax information portal or call the county treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782.

The 2021 First Installment tax payment is always payable to, and mailed to, your local treasurer. That information is located on the “coupons” at the bottom of your tax bill.

Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment for a receipt. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing First Class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery.

Contact your local treasurer to see if they have online payment options available.

Late/delinquent taxes is subject to interest and penalty retroactive to Feb. 1, 2022, at a rate of 1.5% per month until it is paid in full.