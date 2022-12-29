 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate taxes due Jan. 31

JUNEAU — Dodge County first installment real estate taxes due Jan. 31.

All Dodge County 2022 tax bills were mailed in December for all municipalities except the city of Watertown. If you did not receive a tax bill, it can be downloaded and printed at co.dodge.wi.gov/home, click on “Land Information Search” at the top of the page to enter the county’s land and tax information portal or call the county treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782.

The 2022 First Installment tax payment is always payable to, and mailed to, your local treasurer. That information is located on the “coupons” at the bottom of your tax bill.

Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment for a receipt. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing First Class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery.

Contact your local treasurer to see if they have online payment options available.

Late/delinquent taxes is subject to interest and penalty retroactive to Feb. 1, at a rate of 1.5% per month until it is paid in full. 

Delinquent real estate tax payments are payable to the Dodge County treasurer.

Second installment real estate taxes are due to Dodge County treasurer by July 31 For more information, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home, click “Departments,” “Departments P-Z,” “Treasurer” or call the Dodge County treasurer’s office at 920-386-3782.

