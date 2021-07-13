JUNEAU — Dodge County second-half real estate taxes due July 31.

There are three ways to pay Dodge County Real Estate Property Taxes:

BY MAIL: Dodge County Treasurer, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment for a receipt. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing First Class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery. Second installment payments must have a July postmark date to be considered timely.

ONLINE: Visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home and click on “How Do I? / Pay… / Pay My Taxes” and scroll down to “Payments - Credit Card or Electronic Check.” Fee is $2.90 for e-check and 2.99% of payment amount for debit or credit card.

IN PERSON: At the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Enter the building on Miller St. All other entrances are locked. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Note that there is a widespread tax mail scam that confuses state Department of Revenue judgments or federal judgments, with county property tax collection. Dodge County official notices include the office address, phone number and relevant parcel number(s). Double-check the parcel numbers, properly write out the check, do not wait until the last day to pay and call the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office with Real Estate Tax questions, 920-386-3782.