 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Real estate taxes due July 31

  • 0

JUNEAU — Dodge County second-half real estate taxes due July 31.

There are three ways to pay Dodge County Real Estate Property Taxes:

BY MAIL: Dodge County Treasurer, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment for a receipt. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing First Class mail at least seven days prior to the due date to ensure on-time delivery. Second installment payments must have a July postmark date to be considered timely.

ONLINE: Visit co.dodge.wi.gov/home and click on “How Do I? / Pay… / Pay My Taxes” and scroll down to “Payments - Credit Card or Electronic Check.” Fee is $2.90 for e-check and 2.99% of payment amount for debit or credit card.

IN PERSON: At the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Enter the building on Miller St. All other entrances are locked. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their …

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News