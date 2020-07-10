Real estate taxes due July 31
Real estate taxes due July 31

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office Real Estate Tax payment options now include:

Mail

Dodge County Treasurer, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039. For a receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment. Allow at least seven days for mailing before July 31 due date.

Payment Dropbox

Located inside the Administration Building, first floor, by Information Counter. Enter the building on Miller St. All other entrances are locked at this time. For a receipt, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment - 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.

Online or phone

Fee is $2.90 for e-check and 2.625% for Debit or Credit Card at co.dodge.wi.gov/home. Click on "I Want To …/Pay/Pay My Taxes" and go to “Pay with Credit Card or Electronic Check.”

If payment in person, enter the building on Miller Street as all other entrances are locked. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, call 920-386-3782.

