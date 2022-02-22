Realtors earn awards for service

Agents Wally Czuprynko, Denise Lopez and Tom Munderloh of Weichert, Realtors - Great Day Group in Baraboo were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., as 2021 award winners for outstanding real estate service, according to a Feb. 23 release.

Czuprynko and Lopez received Executive Club honors, awarded to Weichert affiliated agents who achieved $75,000 or more in gross commission income or 30 or more units closed during the 2021 calendar year.

Munderloh received the Sales Associate Achievement Certificate, for those who achieved $45,000 or more in GCI or 12 or more units closed.

For more information, visit 110 Third St., Baraboo, call 608-356-0120 or visit greatdaybrokers.com.