Recovery Coalition starting, meets Monday

Public Health Sauk County will start a new recovery coalition to help make the community more supportive of people in recovery from substance use. All are welcome: people in recovery and those that support them, including professionals, family and friends.

This group will meet to discuss the needs of people in recovery and how to better address them with its first meeting on Monday. Pizza and salad lunch served at 12:30 p.m. with the meeting from 1-2 p.m. in room B-30, in the basement of West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Participants can join in person or virtually via Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/zth-ryfp-cxb or call 319-895-2697, pin, 757 670 681 #. For more information, contact Hannah Erdman, health educator, at hannah.erdman@saukcountywi.gov or call/text 608-963-8467.