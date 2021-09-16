 Skip to main content
Recovery event planned
Recovery event planned

SAFE in Juneau County, and other community partners, will host a community-wide National Recovery Month event from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Riverside Park, 303 Mansion St., Mauston, to share and hear stories surrounding the topic of recovery. Two local recovery speakers, recovery and prevention booths from local groups, food trucks, door prizes, and special guest comedian Kurtis Matthews featured. Matthews, co-founder of “Addicts Comedy Tour,” has been featured on A&E’s “Evening at the Improv,” the BBC reality show “Find Me Funny,” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”

This is a free event, open to the public. Bring outdoor seating. For more information, visit “SAFE in Juneau County” on Facebook or contact Chandler Hansen with Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9276.

