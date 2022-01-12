Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

The Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo.

Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic feed bags and hoop film must be kept separate from other plastics. Plastic feed bags and hoop film must be kept separate from other plastics being recycled. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie loose plastic into bundles.

Net wrap/mesh and loose plastics are no longer accepted. Accepted plastics must be as clean and dry as possible and can be brought in a supersack, however they are not preferred as they are not recyclable.

Accepted plastics should be in recapture bags or tied into tight, manageable bundles with twine. Recapture bags are available at the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department office. Each Sauk County farm may receive up to five bags for free each year. Recapture bags can hold about 200 pounds of plastics.

COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing encouraged.

For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.us, 608-355-4842 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/cpz/ag-plastics-recycling-and-clean-sweep-program.