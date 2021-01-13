Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo.

Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic feed bags and hoop film must be kept separate from other plastics. Plastic baler twine will not be accepted but can be used to tie loose plastic into bundles.

Net wrap and loose plastics are no longer accepted. The plastics must be as clean and dry as possible. Plastics can also be brought in a supersack, however they are not preferred as they are not recyclable.

For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.us, 608-355-4842 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/ag-plastics-recycling-1.