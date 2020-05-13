Recycle ag plastics in West Baraboo

The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department holds a free agricultural plastics recycling event from 10 a.m. to noon May 20 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, Baraboo.
Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic feed bags and hoop film keep separate. No baler netting/mesh, plastic baler twine, net wrap or loose plastics.
Free supersacks are available:
- Reedsburg Farmer’s Cooperative, 300 S. Walnut St., Reedsburg
- United Cooperative, 1360 Laukant St., Reedsburg
- United Cooperative, E11145 Highway 60, Sauk City
- McFarlanes’, 780 Carolina St., Sauk City
- Lime Ridge Agri Supply, 115 Minor St., Lime Ridge
- United Cooperative, E11725A Highway Z, Prairie du Sac
For more information, call 608-355-4842, or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/ag-plastics-recycling-1.
