The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling event from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, West Baraboo.
Drop off silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags and hoop film. Plastic feed bags and hoop film must be kept separate from other plastics. Bring in supersacks or tied into tight manageable bundles. Baler netting/mesh will not be accepted. Plastic baler twine, net wrap and loose plastics are no longer accepted. The plastics must be as clean and dry as possible.
Free supersacks are available here:
- Reedsburg Farmer’s Cooperative, 300 S. Walnut St., Reedsburg
- United Cooperative, 1360 Laukant St., Reedsburg
- United Cooperative, E11145 Highway 60, Sauk City
- McFarlanes’, 780 Carolina St., Sauk City
- Lime Ridge Agri Supply, 115 Minor St., Lime Ridge
- United Cooperative, E11725A Highway Z, Prairie du Sac
For more information, call Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.us or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/ag-plastics-recycling-1.
